2 swimmers, 1 unconscious, rescued off Torrance Beach

Two swimmers, one of whom was unconscious, were rescued Wednesday afternoon off the shore of Torrance amid rip currents, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards rescued the swimmers about 4:45 p.m. off the coast of Torrance Beach, near the intersection of Paseo de la Playa and Calle Miramar, a department official said.

Rescuers performed CPR on the unconscious patient for two minutes before achieving return of spontaneous circulation, the department reported.

The patient, who was described as “altered but stable,” was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Rip currents were reported throughout the area, according to the department.

Authorities encouraged swimmers to swim and surf in front of open lifeguard towers and check with the lifeguard regarding ocean conditions and beach hazards.

