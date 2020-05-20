Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Irvine police arrest former Marine on weapons charges

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
May 20, 2020
4:33 PM
A 24-year-old former U.S. Marine was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms by Irvine police after an FBI SWAT team served a search warrant on his home Wednesday morning as part of a federal investigation, officials said Wednesday.

A man identified by the FBI as Jason Fong was led away from his home in the 5300 block of Royale Avenue in handcuffs wearing a surgical mask and placed into an Irvine Police car.

FBI agents assisted by a SWAT team began an extensive search of the large bungalow, focusing a considerable amount of the time on the property’s garage Wednesday morning.

Fong was taken into custody by Irvine Police officers.

