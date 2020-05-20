Body of former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard found near Venice Pier

The body of former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday morning along the shore near the Venice Pier, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the area about 2:19 a.m. after a body matching Gaspard’s description was seen near the shoreline.

Authorities later confirmed his identity.

Gaspard, 39, had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he was swept out to sea at Venice Beach.

His 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued, and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current, authorities said.

Gaspard was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted, police said in a statement Monday.

On Tuesday, Gaspard’s wife, Siliana, had thanked authorities and fans in a statement.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, Coast Guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

Gaspard gained prominence in the WWE as half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

After retiring in 2010, Gaspard had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.