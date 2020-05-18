Swimmer still missing after lifeguards rescue 10-year-old off Venice Beach

Authorities were searching in the ocean off Venice Beach on Monday for a swimmer missing since the previous day, when lifeguards pulled a 10-year-old boy out of the water but were unable to rescue the man he was swimming with.

The man, in his 30s, and the child became caught in dangerous rip currents in the waters off the 4200 block of Ocean Front Walk about 3:40 p.m. Sunday, said Jake Miller, public information officer for Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

“There were large 4- to 6-foot south, southwest swells and very strong lateral currents,” Miller said. “So the conditions were very hazardous for most swimmers.”

Lifeguards dove into the water and were able to pull the boy out, but the man sank under, Miller said. Multiple media outlets reported the man and child were father and son, but officials could not immediately confirm those reports Monday.

Authorities launched a search for the missing man, with helicopters, lifeguard units and dive teams scouring the area until 7:30 p.m. After the underwater search was suspended, lifeguards continued to patrol with vehicles and a rescue boat through the evening, Miller said.

The water search resumed at 7 a.m. Monday and included both divers and a sonar team, which was conducting scans of the area, Miller said.

L.A. County beaches reopened Wednesday after having been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They remain open for active recreation only, which includes walking, running and swimming.