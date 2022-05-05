Police investigating death of man found on Venice boardwalk

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the Venice boardwalk early Thursday.

Officers responded to an area near Ocean Front Walk and Brooks Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a body, said police Lt. Matthew Ensley.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man between ages 30 and 40 up against the bathroom near the boardwalk. The police suspect the death was related to narcotics use.

Officers who responded to the scene administered Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, but it had no effect, Ensley said. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead and the coroner’s office recovered the body.

The unidentified man appeared to be homeless, police said.