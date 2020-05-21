Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pulling dollar bills off the wall to keep going in rural California

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_017.JPG
Jake’s Saloon owners Sherri Newman and Forrest Newman chat inside the temporarily closed bar in Lone Pine, Calif. To help make ends meet during the coronavirus shutdown, Newman and her employees removed thousands of dollar-bill tips left by customers over the years that had been stapled to the walls, and when they divided up the cash, everyone got about $500, she said.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Louis Sahagun
May 21, 2020
7 AM
BISHOP, Calif. — 

This is a time of year that many rural towns in the Owens Valley usually celebrate — rodeo and fishing season.

Normally, tourists from Southern California would be swarming into the eastern Sierra Nevada range, streaming into Old West facades and making cash registers sing.

But the deadly virus that locals have come to call “The Big Weird” has changed all that.

Today, the towns of Lone Pine, Independence, Big Pine and Bishop are silent except for the rumbling of passing trucks on U.S. Highway 395. Nearly everything is closed: tackle shops, art galleries, restaurants and saloons with swinging doors.

Two of the biggest social events of the year — Mule Days and the California high school state rodeo finals — were canceled. The annual ritual known as “Fishmas,” opening day for trout fishing, was pushed back a month to May 31.

In a landscape of stunning contrasts — blue-ribbon trout streams, meadows resplendent with wild iris, cattle ranches and desert plains flanked by lava flows — there is no camping, no rock climbing, and no bagging 14,505-foot Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S., because the road that hikers use to reach the trailhead is closed.

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_018.JPG
Owner Mark McClean promotes the hashtag #reopenbishop on a sign in front of his consignment shop on in Bishop, Calif.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

When it comes to containing the coronavirus, Inyo County is a success story: 19 cases and one death reported in an 18,000-square-mile district that is home to 17,000 people.

But Inyo County is also a place where that seemingly good news threatens to upset the symbiotic relationship between its isolated towns and tourism.

“We haven’t had a new case reported in 31 days,” said Leslie Chapman, assistant county administrator. “But when the economy reopens, our tourists will be coming from coronavirus hot spots.”

“That’s scary,” she added, “and weird.”

Inyo is also a place where the concept of essential business is, as County Supervisor Dan Totheroh put it, “bogus.”

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_008.JPG
Access to the Alabama Hills around Lone Pine, Calif., is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners along the Highway 395 corridor are dealing with coronavirus closures and pondering what happens next as California opens up restrictions.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

“Food, medicine and guns, for example, are classified as essential,” he said. “So, if you have any of those things in your store, you can remain open.”

Confusing guidance from officials on what counts as safe in towns with economies based almost entirely on tourism has triggered complaints that the lockdown is not justified in Inyo County. At the same time, business owners are under the gun to repay the bank loans they took out when it seemed the boom times would never end.

“The painful lesson in all this,” Inyo County Supervisor Matt Kingsley said, “is that we should be diversifying because the tourism-based economy is not as stable as we had come to believe over the decades.”

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_006.JPG
Business is slow on Main Street in Lone Pine, Calif., while coronavirus restrictions remain in effect.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

::

The Owens Valley is a place where, if there is a common attitude, it is one of survival.

It recently inspired Sherri Newman to discover an answer to her financial problems stapled to the walls of Jake’s Saloon, a century-old hangout for fishermen, ranchers, mountain climbers, skiers and environmentalists in Lone Pine, a hamlet of 2,200 residents about 180 miles north of Los Angeles.

“The lockdown hit us like a tornado,” recalled Newman, 57, who owns the business with her husband. “I felt hopeless and lost, wondering how on earth we could pay the bills and keep staff on the payroll.”

“But here’s the good part of my story,” she added, leaning forward and placing her hands flat on the bar. “I remembered the thousands of one-dollar bills that customers have stapled to the walls over the decades.”

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_012.JPG
Jake’s Saloon co-owner Sherri Newman at the temporarily closed bar on in Lone Pine.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

“I asked a few employees and girlfriends to help take them down,” she said with a smile. “It took two full days to finish the job.”

“Split five ways, we each got about $500,” she said. “That includes a woman who had lost two jobs because of the pandemic; a woman with a mother in hospice care, and a mother of three small children going through a divorce. There was also a single dad who needed the cash.”

“Now,” she added, “our goal is to hang on to the place through summer.”

::

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_020.JPG
Bishop Theatre co-owner Holly Mullanix, right, serves up $10 bags of popcorn to a guest at the shuttered movie theater in Bishop, Calif., now operating as a to-go snack shop.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Three months after the pandemic darkened movie theaters across the nation, the 96-year-old Bishop Theatre on Main Street has been transformed into a popcorn to-go restaurant.

One side of the theater’s old-fashioned jutting marquee keeps spirits up with a moving message: “Here for you since 1924 — stay strong, Bishop.” The other side is strictly business: “Grab and go fresh popcorn, Thursday through Saturday, 3 to 6 pm.”

Each day, dozens of supporters line up to exchange $10 for a large sack of popcorn as part of an effort to keep the theater from going under.

Inside, co-owner Holly Mullanix, who started working at the snack bar in 1983, presides over the popcorn machine that she said “keeps us in people’s minds and enables us to keep a few employees on the payroll.”

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_025.JPG
Consignment shop owner Mark McClean sits near his homemade sign marking Day 51 of the coronavirus shutdown in front of his business in Bishop, Calif.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

“It also helps pay a mortgage on the property and repay a major loan taken out to remodel the place,” added Mullinax, nodding appreciatively toward the lobby’s dark wood paneling and marble floors and countertops.

Under emergency regulations adopted during the pandemic, all nonessential businesses including movie theaters were ordered to cease operations. Newman’s sideline is exempt, she said, because it provides “an essential food supply,” in this case, popcorn — with butter upon request.

The situation is “weird and not fair to people like me,” grumbled Mark McClean, who runs a consignment shop across the street and was recently slapped with an 18-page formal warning to close his front doors or risk civil and criminal enforcement actions.

But it’s not just the movie theater, added McClean, 65, leaning back in a chair in front of the wide-open doors of his shop, surrounded by colorful patriotic imagery including wooden pallets painted to resemble American flags. A large store sign that says “Open” dangled over his head.

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_021.JPG
Signs at Lake Sabrina proclaim the postponement of fishing season on May 7 in Bishop, Calif.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A nearby hardware store was enjoying booming sales of gardening equipment and plants, he said. Two doors down, a camera store was open for business.

“If they want to try and arrest me, I’m ready,” he said. “As I explained to the police, my shop is closed. But I keep the front doors open because I like fresh air. Orders can be made legally online, with curbside deliveries handled in the alley behind the shop.”

::

539063_ME-395-CORRIDOR-CORONAVIRUS _BRV_019.JPG
Small business owners along the 395 corridor are dealing with coronavirus closures and pondering what happens next as California opens up restrictions on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Bishop, CA.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Squeezed between the Sierra range and the less lofty coffee-colored White Mountains to the east, the towns of the Owens Valley have existed as colonies of sorts since the early 1900s, when Los Angeles began pumping so much local water into its aqueduct system that it became impossible for farmers and ranchers to make a living.

The scheme was dramatized in the classic 1974 film “Chinatown.”

Yet, a regional economy took root, and today it is heavily dependent on gasoline, occupancy and property taxes paid by the city and millions of northbound travelers along U.S. 395 throughout the year.

The potential impact of the lockdown on revenue generated by those taxes is huge in a county where they account for a large portion of its discretionary revenue.

“We’ll get through this,” said Clint Quilter, county administrative officer. “But it’s going to take some belt tightening.”

Louis Sahagun
Louis Sahagun is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. He covers issues ranging from religion, culture and the environment to crime, politics and water. He was on the team of L.A. Times writers that earned the Pulitzer Prize in public service for a series on Latinos in Southern California and the team that was a finalist in 2015 for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. He is a CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California board member, and author of the book, “Master of the Mysteries: the Life of Manly Palmer Hall.” 
