Cash, casinos and a sexual harassment payout: Former Huizar aide agrees to plead guilty

George Esparza, a former aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the federal “pay-to-play” corruption probe at City Hall, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Esparza, 33, admitted to participating in several schemes, including one that centered on a massive downtown real estate project being developed by a Chinese company owned and run by a Chinese billionaire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The developer provided Esparza and his boss financial benefits during more than a dozen trips to casinos in Las Vegas and Australia, investigators said.

“Between June 2014 and January 2018, defendant Esparza personally accepted at least approximately $32,000 in gambling chips, plus flights on private jets and commercial airlines, stays at luxurious hotels, expensive meals and alcohol, spa services, event tickets and escort services,” federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the developer had been seeking to build a 77-story skyscraper that would be the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, according to federal filings.

Details in Wednesday’s filings match up with a Figueroa Street project proposed by Shenzhen New World Group, a Chinese company that sought to redevelop a downtown hotel and add a 77-story tower to the site. The Times was unable to immediately reach a representative of Shenzhen New World Group for comment.

Prosecutors said the developer also helped to facilitate a $570,000 payment to help Esparza’s boss resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit filed during Huizar’s 2015 reelection campaign. Although the filing does not name the official, Huizar was fending off a sexual harassment lawsuit from his former aide, Francine Godoy, in the months leading up to his reelection.

A lawyer for Esparza did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Esparza has agreed to cooperate with the investigation as part of a plea deal. In recent years, he has been working as a high-level aide to state Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), earning around $117,000 annually working as her chief of staff, according to state records from earlier this year.

Carrillo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Esparza is the fourth person in the City Hall corruption case to agree to plead guilty over the last three months, as FBI agents and federal prosecutors forge ahead with their sprawling investigation.

Two months ago, former City Councilman Mitchell Englander agreed to plead guilty to scheming to falsify facts in a probe of his acceptance of envelopes of cash and other gifts. In addition, former City Planning Commissioner Justin Jangwoo Kim agreed to plead guilty to bribery in a case involving a real estate developer, a Los Angeles City Council member and a box containing $200,000 in cash.

Although federal prosecutors did not name the council member, their description of him made clear they were referring to Huizar, who represents a district stretching from downtown to Eagle Rock. In Wednesday’s filing, prosecutors identified Esparza as the council aide who showed up with the box of cash.

Esparza’s boss told him to hide the money and that he would collect it later, according to federal filings.

Earlier this month, real estate consultant George Chiang agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering charge, admitting he was involved in a scheme in which a Chinese real estate company bribed a council member in exchange for help on a major development project. Details in that filing also make clear prosecutors were referring to Huizar.

In the Chiang filing, prosecutors said the councilman had been leading a criminal enterprise that relied on bribes and other illegal acts.

Esparza was hired by Huizar in September 2009 and stayed in the office until January 2018, according to the city’s personnel department.

Three years ago, federal investigators served a search warrant on Google to obtain correspondence contained in the email address “georgesparza@gmail.com.” The search yielded hundreds of relevant messages, according to court records.

Esparza also was one of more than a dozen people named in a 2018 federal search warrant that sought evidence of possible crimes including bribery, extortion and money laundering. The warrant, which became widely known more than a year ago, did not say that investigators had gathered evidence of criminal activity by those individuals.

Esparza told The Times last year that he had stopped working for the councilman because he was “profoundly uncomfortable” with the councilman’s conduct.

“As Huizar’s special assistant,” he said in a statement at the time, “I was in one of the best positions to see how the council member wielded his political power in ways in which, while he apparently had normalized, I did not feel aligned with how I wanted to live my political and personal life.

“So I got out before I became collateral damage,” he continued. “And I took steps to protect myself. Now I work for someone that does it the right way.”

At the time, Esparza did not directly answer questions about whether he observed or participated in any illegal acts.

After resigning from his City Hall post, Esparza secured a job with Carrillo, the state assemblywoman, who also previously worked for Huizar.