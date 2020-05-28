Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Photos: Black Lives Matter-LA joins national protests over the the death of George Floyd

Protesters stand on a LAPD cruiser during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters stand on a LAPD cruiser during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter-LA in downtown Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
May 28, 2020
9:41 AM
Outrage over the the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee, spurred demonstrators to take to the the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

Organized by Black Lives Matter-LA, hundreds of demonstrators briefly blocked the 101 Freeway and marched around the Civic Center.

Protesters organized by Black Lives Matter-LA march down Aliso Street in downtown Los Angeles.
Protesters organized by Black Lives Matter-LA march down Aliso Street in downtown Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, "Please, I can't breathe."
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe.”
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters link hands across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters link hands across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People tend to an injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles
People tend to an injured protester on the 101 Freeway.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters with Black Lives Matter-LA walk along the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles
Protesters walk along the 101 Freeway.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD officers form a line during a Black Lives Matter-LA protest in downtown Los Angeles
LAPD officers form a line during a protest downtown.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A protester confronts a line of LAPD officers in downtown Los Angeles.
A protester confronts a line of LAPD officers in downtown Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters cross Broadway heading up toward Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters cross Broadway heading up toward Hill Street.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

A protester occupies the intersection of Hill and Second Street after a Black Lives Matter-LA protest in downtown Los Angeles.
A protester occupies the intersection of Hill and Second streets.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters in downtown Los Angeles burn an American flag to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Protesters set fire to a U.S. flag.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Keni James of Los Angeles helps block a road in downtown L.A. during a protest over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Keni James of Los Angeles helps block a road downtown.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
