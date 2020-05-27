Protesters briefly block 101 Freeway during protest over George Floyd’s death

Protesters briefly blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening in a protest over the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee.

Several hundred protesters converged on downtown Los Angeles to march around the Civic Center, part of a series of national demonstrations to show outrage over the case. At some point during the march, a group of people broke off and entered the freeway near Alameda Street.

Television footage showed the protesters blocking the freeway and confronting a California Highway Patrol patrol car. It appeared from video that at least one patrol car was vandalized by protesters during the confrontation, and one protester was injured after falling off the CHP cruiser as it drove away. That protester then received medical attention; the person’s condition was not released.

The marchers eventually left the freeway but continued to protest off Aliso Street. In response, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert, and officers from the previous shift will be kept over to allow more officers to respond to the area. Dozens of officers were sent to the scene to provide crowd control.

There were no reports of arrest but one LAPD commander said he was troubled by the tactics of some of the protesters.

“I’m concerned. They have exhibited a significant degree of violence,” LAPD Asst. Chief Robert Arcos said.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued a statement calling the video in the Floyd case disturbing and said it tarnished the badge.

“The actions I watched in the video were incredibly disturbing and go against the basic law enforcement and principle of preservation of life,” he said.

Moore said Wednesday night that he was also “troubled by the violence on the freeway.”

The Floyd case has gotten national attention and has sparked several protests.

The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on the video kneeling on the neck of Floyd during an arrest, even after the man said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving.

Based on the video, Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes Officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Floyd’s death. Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday. The video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement.

The FBI and state law enforcement are investigating Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department would conduct a full internal investigation, and prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against the officers involved. The Hennepin County attorney’s office said it was “shocked and saddened” by the video and pledged to handle the case fairly.

Part of that investigation will likely focus on the intent of the officers, whether they meant to harm Floyd or whether it was a death that happened in the course of police work. The FBI was investigating whether the officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

Times staff writer Sam Omar-Hall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.