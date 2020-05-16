Phase 2 of reopening California | Striking photos from around the state

The images we see on a daily basis still seem difficult to comprehend.
Seniors holding graduation ceremonies via Zoom in their living rooms, Dodger Stadium filled with cars — not for a game but rather storage for rental car companies, and a flight crew walking through Los Angeles International Airport looking ready to tackle a hazmat situation.
California is in the second phase of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan to gradually reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no official date for when the third and fourth phases will begin, but here are some images from around the state that now represent the “new normal.”
A Houston hospital isn’t just battling the coronavirus. It faces patients who, convinced they’re not infected, leave before treatment is finished.
Janice Brown was the first patient at Desert Valley Hospital’s COVID-19 unit. And the first to be released. Neither she nor her doctors or nurses expected her to return. Within weeks, she tested positive again.
