California

Phase 2 of reopening California | Striking photos from around the state

Hainan Airlines flight walk through the Tom Bradley International Terminal
The flight crew for a Hainan Airlines flight walk through the Tom Bradley International Terminal of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which is requiring travelers to wear a face covering to help keep fellow passengers and crew safe by limiting the coronavirus spread.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
May 16, 2020
8:46 AM
UPDATED 8:47 AM
The images we see on a daily basis still seem difficult to comprehend.

Seniors holding graduation ceremonies via Zoom in their living rooms, Dodger Stadium filled with cars — not for a game but rather storage for rental car companies, and a flight crew walking through Los Angeles International Airport looking ready to tackle a hazmat situation.

California is in the second phase of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan to gradually reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no official date for when the third and fourth phases will begin, but here are some images from around the state that now represent the “new normal.”

Virtual graduation via Zoom
Maria Morales, center, a member of the USC Class of 2020, participates in a virtual graduation via Zoom with her brother Manny Morales, left, mother, Pilar Morales, and stepdad, Victor Ramos, from her home in Orange on Friday.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Professional dog walker
Professional dog walker Lindsay Rojas takes Gomez, left, and Nikki, brother and sister golden retrievers, for a stroll on Le Bourget Avenue in Culver City.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Air Force Thunderbirds
The Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team banks over downtown Los Angeles in formation to salute healthcare and first responders May 15.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Surfers Memorial at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz
Surfers Memorial at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a shuttered business in Long Beach
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a shuttered business in Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of rental cars are stored at Dodger Stadium
Thousands of rental cars are stored at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Traveling nurse Gail Cunningham
Traveling nurse Gail Cunningham waves thanks as residents pay tribute to her and her medical personnel during a drive-by rally honoring frontline heroes at the Emergency Room entrance to Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Wishing Well store in Whittier
Ben, left, Julia, Luke and Ethan Brenier help their mom prepare to open the Wishing Well store in Whittier after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Huntington Beach
Some beach-goers actively use the beach while others relax on the sand, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s active-use-only order, in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A security guard gets some exercise while keeping watch on the Apple Store on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. As coronavirus restrictions are loosened, retail shops are allowed to reopen if they provide curbside pickup and practice social distancing.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

South L.A. animal shelter
Christine Gamez of Fullerton returns her fostered bulldog, Tyson, to the South L.A. animal shelter. Gamez was emotional because she can no longer continue to foster Tyson due to her current living situation.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Times Staff
