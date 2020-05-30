Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Beverly Hills, West Hollywood prepare for protests, impose curfews

Protesting the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles
People gather near Pan Pacific Park for a Saturday protest set up by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Build Power.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Dakota Smith
May 30, 2020
5:42 PM
Beverly Hills officials have urged residents to stay indoors in preparation for protests, and West Hollywood’s mayor said that city plans to issue a curfew for 8 p.m. through the 5:30 a.m. Beverly Hills is also ordering a curfew.

The moves come as violent protests hit the Fairfax District around the Grove, Farmers Market and CBS Television City.

Beverly Hills officials urged motorists to avoid the city. Councilwoman Lili Bosse said on her Instagram page that Beverly Hills would also impose a 8 p.m. curfew. Bosse also said the City Council discussed the protests Saturday.

“The protests are a result of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week,” she wrote. “I want to remind the Beverly Hills community that we are prepared and here for you during these difficult times. Our police department is prepared and remains committed to providing exceptional service and demonstrating respect to all.”

Some shops on Rodeo Drive have been boarded up.

“I am asking everyone to stay home,” Beverly Hills Mayor Les Friedman said. “Thousands of protesters marched through our city streets on Saturday to call attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. While most of the protesters were peaceful and there were no injuries, there were multiple incidents of vandalism in the city. The safety of the Beverly Hills community remains our top priority at all times.”

A tense standoff between police and protesters was underway in the Fairfax District after demonstrators set several Los Angeles Police Department cruisers on fire. That is east of Beverly Hills and south of West Hollywood.

The group marched past the Grove and Farmers Market. At one point, people tagged a Metro bus and some walls of the Grove with graffiti. Some demonstrators stood on top of Du-par’s restaurant holding banners.

On Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, a group of protesters crashed with police, throwing debris at them and officers fired less-than-lethal weapons. The officers retreated from the intersection, and protesters marched down the street, some riding on top of dumpsters.

Some protesters tried to get into CBS Television City but were pushed back by security officers and police.

Los Angeles has imposed a curfew for downtown tonight.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
