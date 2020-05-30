LAPD cars set on fire during protest near the Grove, Farmer’s Market

A tense standoff between police and protesters marking the killing of George Floyd was underway in the Fairfax District after demonstrators set several LAPD cruisers on fire.

The group marched past the Grove and Farmer’s Market. At one point, some people tagged a Metro bus with graffiti along with some walls of the Grove. Some demonstrators stood on top of DuPars restaurant holding banners.

Hundreds were now stalled at Third Street just west of Fairfax Avenue, blocked by a row of LAPD officers. Some protesters vandalized police cars, including breaking windows and tagging.

Many in the group held their hands up, silently facing the officers. Loud bangs could be heard, prompting some in the crowd to run down 3rd street and into nearby alleys. Two protesters said they witnessed officers shooting what looked to be canisters into the ground.

Advertisement

The Beverly Hills Police Department said protester were now also in that city.

Protesters are on the roof of Du-Pars at the Farmers Market. pic.twitter.com/rN0Uzm9zyj — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) May 30, 2020

The large crowd at Pan Pacific Park off Beverly Boulevard chanted “defund police” and “prosecute killer cops” and waved signs at a rally organized by Black Lives Matter and social justice group BLD PWR.

The rally’s speakers called for fewer public dollars for police departments and for schools and prisons to be overhauled.

Advertisement

“We’re living in the middle of an uprising,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told the group. “Let’s be clear: We are in an uprising for black life.”

Marsha Steinberg, 76, who described herself as a longtime activist, was among those who came out for the rally. “I was here for Rodney [King],” said Steinberg, who lives in the neighborhood. “Nothing has changed.”

The scene outside the Grove pic.twitter.com/cox39mofVJ — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) May 30, 2020

“People have not had an outlet for justice,” Steinberg said, adding that new district attorneys need to be elected and prosecute cops accused of misconduct.

Advertisement

Isabel Alvardo waved a sign reading “Latinos for Black Lives Matter.”

Alvardo, 21, lives in Santa Clarita and drove to the L.A. rally because she is “sick and tired of waking up every morning” to news about police killings. “I can’t compare myself to what they’re going through,” she said of being black.“But I’m here to support them.”

By 2 p.m., more than 1,000 marchers made their way from Pan Pacific Park near the Grove shopping center and began marching west down 3rd Street toward Beverly Hills.

Police helicopters whirred overhead, while people standing on the sidewalks cheered on the marchers. Some marchers chanted “No Justice, No Peace!”

Advertisement

But overall the crowd was peaceful and there were no acts of violence or vandalism. Some bystanders even offered bottles of water to the marchers and motorists honked their support.