More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police arrested more than 500 people after protests against police brutality led to a night and morning of vandalism and looting on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD spent much of Friday night and Saturday morning trying to clear the streets as people smashed windows, stole items from stores, clashed with police and set items, including at least two LAPD vehicles, on fire.

Authorities had to make so many arrests because those on the street refused repeated orders to leave, including an unlawful assembly order for all of downtown issued at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris. Numerous stores were vandalized and looted but officials could not give an immediate count.

It marks one of the largest mass arrests by the LAPD in several years. In 2011, police arrested about 300 people when officers cleared out the Occupy L.A. camp at City Hall.

“I think when we hit daylight we will see the destruction. We lost at least two police vehicles to fire,” said LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Arcos.

The protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd are part of a movement that has raged across the country in recent days, turning violent in various cities.



Police said there were numerous burglaries by “opportunists” not necessarily connected with the original protest that began Friday afternoon with a march on City Hall and LAPD headquarters. For a while, the protesters blocked the 110 Freeway.

The situation had deteriorated around midnight as several jewelry stores were broken into and looted along with a CVS drugstore. A nearby Whole Foods Market was damaged. One person threw a scooter into a plate-glass window at one business, while another person offered a reporter a handful of jewelry on the street.

Fireworks were set off in the streets, the sparks hitting buildings. Smoke filled the air as some people broke into shops, making off with tennis shoes, clothing and electronic items such as television screens and speakers. Looted jewelry lay scattered on the sidewalk and in the road, with some people stopping to scoop some of it up and others distributing it to bystanders.

Buildings were spray-painted with profanity and anti-police statements as well as Floyd’s dying plea as he lay pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer: “I can’t breathe.”

Along 6th Street, between Spring and Broadway, residents watched the action below from their lofts and apartments, sometimes egging demonstrators on as they drank beer and took video footage of the chaos. Some pleaded with demonstrators not to damage their cars parked on the street.

One local business owner, Pedro Mojarro, stood outside his burger eatery to protect it. Mojarro, 32, said he supported the demonstrators but was upset that they were targeting businesses like his.

“We’re with you — I’m not against you. If you need to protest, go do it in front of the police station. Be angry at them,” Mojarro said, adding: “I’m just a business owner trying to survive.”

“L.A. failed tonight,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters at around 11 p.m.

Others were also left dismayed. Bruce Gantt, 64, watched as a row of police cruisers with their red and blue lights and sirens on sped along Temple Street. Seconds later, there were loud bangs as officers fired non-lethal ammunition at protesters a street over.

“This is all depressing,” he said. “When will they learn.”

Ana Pepe, 68, who lives between Broadway and Spring, came out about midnight and walked her dogs because they had been indoors all day. Looking at broken windows and graffiti, Pepe said she didn’t agree with what had occurred in her neighborhood.

“Half of these people don’t even live here. They’re just here to destroy things,” she said. “This doesn’t help their cause.”

Moore, Mayor Eric Garcetti and many other Los Angeles officials had harshly condemned the killing of Floyd.

Floyd was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. Cellphone video of Floyd’s arrest outside the business shows Officer Derek Chauvin driving his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck as Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe. After several minutes, Floyd appears to lose consciousness and a bystander can be heard yelling that Floyd’s nose is bleeding. Even as paramedics arrive to check Floyd’s pulse, Chauvin’s knee remains positioned on the man’s neck.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

The unrest, while the worst in L.A. in some time, was far less destructive than in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed.

I believe in our city. L.A. is strong enough to stand for justice and walk in love.



We respect every Angeleno's right to protest, but violence and vandalism hurts all.



As the situation worsened Friday, Garcetti urged peaceful protest.

“We respect every Angeleno’s right to protest, but violence and vandalism hurts all,” he said on Twitter on Friday evening. “Let’s remember why we march, protect each other, and bring a peaceful end to a painful night.”