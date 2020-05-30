Mom-and-pop stores hit in downtown L.A. looting are ‘immigrant-owned, run by black and brown folks’

Claudia Oliveira, a board member of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council, showed up on Broadway with more than a dozen volunteers Saturday morning to sweep up broken glass and swab down walls.

A Brazilian immigrant, Oliveira grew up in Minneapolis. She said she understood the anger and the outrage that boiled over Friday night, saying George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in her hometown made her want to throw up.

“I’m a black Latina undocumented immigrant,” she said. “It hurts me. I feel distraught and angry and frustrated. We saw an innocent man’s life taken from him.”

But she said she was frustrated that the damage in downtown would disproportionately hurt the working class and people of color.

Advertisement

Numerous businesses were damaged by the unrest , which lasted hours in the heart of the historic core and along the Broadway corridor.

Protests against the killing of Floyd and police brutality have raged across the country in recent days, turning violent in various cities. In downtown L.A., the situation deteriorated into vandalism and looting late Friday evening.

1 / 94 Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 94 Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 94 A protester yells out along 2nd and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 94 A protester throws a fire department firehose on a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 94 Protesters gather around a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 94 A protester breaks a window with a bat to a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 94 A looter steals liquor bottles from Terroni restaurant on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 94 Protesters raise their arms at LAPD officers on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 94 A protester blocks an LAPD vehicle from passing along 1st Street in Downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 94 A protestwr trips and falls as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 94 Protesters hold hands as they walk through a construction site to escape LAPD officers in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 94 A Starbucks is looted along Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 94 A looter steals extra virgin olive oil from Terroni restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 14 / 94 Police keep their eyes on protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 94 A firework is ignited as protesters demonstrate in downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 94 A protester raises his arms as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 94 An MTA bus is vandalized in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 18 / 94 Protesters start a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 19 / 94 Looters break into a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times

) 20 / 94 Looters take liquor and beer from a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 21 / 94 Looters take jewelry from a store in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 22 / 94 A police officer keeps an eye on protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 23 / 94 Police move past a fire set by protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 94 Looters look for jewelry on the floor at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 25 / 94 Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 26 / 94 A police cruiser drives past a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 27 / 94 A protester throws a wooden pallet on a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 28 / 94 Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall early Saturday morning. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 29 / 94 A man smashes the window of a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 30 / 94 Protesters scale a chainlink fence to escape from police in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 94 Police fire percussion rounds to clear protesters from Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco) 32 / 94 A protester remains defiant after being pushed to the ground by police on Grand Avenue in in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 33 / 94 Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown on Saturday. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 34 / 94 A police officer arrests a protester. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 94 Police try to contain protesters in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 36 / 94 Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall Saturday morning. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 37 / 94 Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Saturday morning. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 38 / 94 CHP officers protect themselves from protesters on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 94 Protesters block the 110 Freeway downtown. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 94 Protesters march onto the 110 Freeway. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 94 Protesters are escorted off the 110 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 94 A protester is escorted off the freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 94 Protesters climb over a fence near the 110 Freeway. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 94 Protesters on the freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 94 Protesters block traffic as they momentarily occupy the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 94 Protesters on the Harbor Freeway. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 94 Police officers assume a defensive stance as a protester approaches them on the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 48 / 94 A protester grimaces in pain. ( Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 94 A protester stands above the northbound 110 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 94 Traffic backs up after protesters block the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 51 / 94 Police officers escort a protester off the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 52 / 94 Los Angeles police patrol the 110 freeway after chasing protestors off Friday, May 29. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 53 / 94 A protester rides a skateboard on the 110 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 54 / 94 Protesters on the 110 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 55 / 94 Protesters packs Wilshire Blvd overlooking the 110 freeway on Friday, May 29. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 56 / 94 Police officers form a human barrier against protesters gathered near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 57 / 94 Police restrain a protester near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 94 A protester celebrates after vandalizing a police cruiser. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 59 / 94 Garbage lands on police officers as they confront protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 60 / 94 An LAPD officer prepares to push protesters back. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 61 / 94 Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Friday night. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 62 / 94 Protesters face off with a large law enforcement presence in downtown Los Angeles Friday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 63 / 94 Protestwrs demonstrate in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 64 / 94 A protester confronts LAPD officers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 65 / 94 Protesters raise their hands a police block their way in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 66 / 94 Elyssa Wells calls out as she and others sit on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 67 / 94 Dozens of protestors stand off with police May 28 on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 68 / 94 Police speed along Third Street in downtown Los Angeles in response to a demonstration by hundreds of people. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 69 / 94 LAPD officers hold the line against dozens of protesters on Grand Avenue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 70 / 94 Dozens of protesters, many with the Black Lives Matters-LA movement, stand off with police. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 71 / 94 A protester jumps in the street to block an oncoming California Highway Patrol vehicle in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 72 / 94 A protester tosses a bottle of water on a CHP vehicle as other protesters swarm the car at a rally in front of LAPD headquarters. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 73 / 94 Protesters link hands May 27 across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 74 / 94 Two people stand on a police vehicle during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 75 / 94 Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in video of a police officer kneeling on his neck. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 76 / 94 A protester lies injured on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) 77 / 94 People tend to the injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) 78 / 94 Protesters cheer as the injured demonstrator is helped to his feet by firefighters. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 79 / 94 Protesters link hands and raise their arms on the 101 during Wednesday’s protest. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 80 / 94 People stand on the side of the 101 Freeway during the Black Lives Matter protest. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 81 / 94 The marchers exit the freeway, but they continued to protest off Aliso Street. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 82 / 94 Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 83 / 94 The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked this and other nationwide protests. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 84 / 94 Myche Barriere, 23, left, and Annika Sillemon, 16, carry signs at Wednesday’s protest. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 85 / 94 Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) 86 / 94 Kika Villareal, 27, left, and daughter Aubrie join Wednesday’s protesters downtown. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 87 / 94 Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 88 / 94 A protester sits at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets during the L.A. protest. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times) 89 / 94 Protesters watch the demonstration at South Hill and West 2nd streets. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) 90 / 94 A protester silently approaches an officer. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 91 / 94 L.A. protesters make their presence known. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 92 / 94 Protesters on a downtown Los Angeles street. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 93 / 94 Protesters cross Broadway, heading toward Hill Street. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times) 94 / 94 Jaime Carter holds a U.S. flag as a fellow protester torches it. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Most stores that were vandalized or looted are mom-and-pop stores, “immigrant-owned, run by black and brown folks,” Oliveira said.

Advertisement

The chain stores that were damaged, including Walgreens and Fallas Paredes, provide jobs, sell affordable goods and serve as lifelines for poor and homeless residents in downtown, Oliveira said.

As Oliveira spoke, an elderly woman wearing a face mask and using a walker approached the Rite Aid at 5th Street and Broadway, which was closed behind metal gates. She asked a security guard standing outside when it would reopen, saying, “I need my prescriptions.”

A Starbucks at 6th and Spring streets saw some of the worst damage, with windows smashed and damage to the inside of the store. The cafe is in the first floor of the Hotel Hayward, a single-resident occupancy hotel for low-income residents, Oliveira said.

“It’s not that I don’t understand the struggle or the anger,” she said. “I’m freaking furious. But who would want to hurt and steal from black- and brown-owned businesses?”

Advertisement

The owner of Sally’s Snack Shop on 6th Street stood on a ladder on the sidewalk on Saturday morning, using a hammer to try to bend his store’s metal security gate back into shape. Crowds had dented it and shattered the glass behind it, he said. He was struggling to get inside to assess the damage.

The store has been in downtown for 65 years, and he’s owned it for 16, said the owner, who would give only his first name, Roger. He said he understood why people were angry, but that the destruction to his business could devastate him financially. His shop was just preparing to reopen after being closed for two months during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

“Why me?” he said. “Why here?”

Inside Discount Electronics, owner Bill Nabati rubbed his face and fielded multiple calls from his security alarm company as he surveyed the shattered glass and merchandise strewn across the floor.

Advertisement

“They looted my store,” said Nabati, who has run the small storefront on Broadway since 1983. “After two months of the coronavirus, we don’t need this.”

Some electronics had been taken, and windows were broken and shelves smashed, Nabati said. He said the damage would take three weeks to repair, but that he would need to conduct an inventory to assess how much had been stolen.The last time he saw this kind of damage was in 1992, he said.

As then, Nabati said, he was frustrated that the police had not done more to protect his small business.

“They knew it was going to happen and they told me I needed to prepare,” Nabati said. “There’s only so much I can do. It’s out of my hands. If they want to come destroy my business, they can.”