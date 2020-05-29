George Floyd protesters shut Bay Area freeway, march in downtown L.A.

Marking a third day of protest in California over the the killing of George Floyd , demonstrators temporarily shut down the 101 Freeway on Friday afternoon in San Jose.

There were also new marches through the streets of downtown L.A. to Staples Center and in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department said those protests have been peaceful and no arrests have been made. Demonstrators chanted “I can’t breathe” and “no justice no peace.”

The killing of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck earlier this week, has sparked protests across the country, including two in downtown Los Angeles. On Wednesday night, demonstrators briefly shutdown the 101 in the L.A. civic center.

On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators began marching at San Jose City Hall before running onto the 101 Freeway at Santa Clara Street. They briefly blocked freeway traffic before returning to downtown San Jose.

One police officer is believed to have been injured, having been knocked unconscious, and several arrests have made according to local reports, though San Jose Police have yet to respond to calls or an email from The Times.

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo said Friday he understood the anger but urged peaceful protests.

“Anger and peaceful protest will always be appropriate responses to injustice; violence will never be,” tweeted Liccardo on Friday afternoon. “San José is united in outrage over the atrocious crime committed in Minneapolis and in sadness over George Floyd’s horrible death.”

He added, “SJPD will take a measured approach in facilitating peaceful protest, but there will be no tolerance of violence to our people or damage to our city.”

Marchers also returned Friday to downtown Los Angeles for a third day of demonstrations with 100 walking down 7th and Olympic around 5:50 p.m. with a police presence around. Though there were a few small skirmishes, no arrests have yet been reported.

Protestors in DTLA pic.twitter.com/4OleYQRj4t — Kelcie Pegher (@klcpegher) May 30, 2020

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted, “In response to recent demonstrations, we stand with our community and rebuke any instance of police brutality. No one despises a bad cop more than a good cop.”

He added, “However, as we continue to facilitate spontaneous and planned protests, violence or property damage has no place here in LA.”

Nine people were arrested Thursday night at a Fontana protest.

That event, which started in the 8400 block of Sierra Avenue about 6 p.m., initially involved about 50 demonstrators but grew to include about 100, police said in a news release.

Protesters blocked traffic and threw rocks at the windows of businesses and passing vehicles, according to investigators. Some windows at Fontana City Hall were damaged, police said.

Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered the demonstrators to disperse about 9 p.m. Some of the protesters refused and threw rocks at officers, prompting them to ask other agencies for help, police said.

It took officers more than an hour to break up the crowd, and nine people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, police said. There was no immediate word on what charges they might face.

In Minneapolis, protesters lobbed bottles, trampled a perimeter fence, broke windows and overran a police station. Crowds continued to ransack the station, burn cars and fire guns in the air early Friday.

Floyd’s deadly encounter with police began Monday night after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

Cellphone video of his arrest outside the business shows Officer Derek Chauvin driving his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck as Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe. After several minutes, Floyd appears to lose consciousness, and a bystander can be heard yelling that Floyd’s nose is bleeding. Even as paramedics arrive to check Floyd’s pulse, Chauvin’s knee remains positioned on the man’s neck.

