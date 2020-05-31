Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

13 arrested in attempt to loot Lakewood mall, sheriff says

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
May 31, 2020
9:56 PM
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested 13 people who attempted to loot the Lakewood mall Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies were out in force at the shopping center, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva said they were able to quickly control the situation.

Three buildings suffered damage, but more details were not available, he added.

The incident came amid widespread looting to the south in downtown Long Beach.

In Long Beach, hundreds of protesters — many chanting and holding signs reading “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter” — walked from the city’s downtown area through Alamitos Beach along Broadway before circling back to downtown along Ocean Boulevard around 3 p.m. Residents stood on sidewalks or on their balconies, often shouting words of support.

However, less than two hours later, hundreds of protesters began looting stores at the Pike Outlets. People in the crowd smashed windows with hammers and trash cans lids.

Some protesters yelled for the looters to leave the stores alone. Others shouted, “Let’s hit Nike” before running toward the popular athletic store.

Over the next few hours, numerous stores were hit.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
