Holiday crackdown nets at least 117 retail theft suspects across California

At least 117 people were arrested during CHP’s multi-agency Operation Holiday Watch retail theft campaign.

A statewide crackdown on retail crimes resulted in the arrest of at least 117 people in connection with the theft of nearly $40,000 in merchandise, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol and several other police departments carried out the operation on Dec. 20, resulting in the arrests of 117 people and recovering $38,000 in stolen merchandise, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Two firearms were also seized, along with three stolen vehicles, according to the release. The arrested suspects are expected to be charged with a range of crimes, from petty theft and grand theft to organized retail crime.

Authorities recovered 767 stolen items, including clothing, fragrances and shoes, officials said. The CHP collaborated with 10 California law enforcement agencies and 56 retail partners.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the release. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The CHP collaborated with the Hemet Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department and San Ramon Police Department.