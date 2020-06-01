Costa Mesa calls second curfew as protesters set sights on South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa officials instituted a second overnight curfew Monday as protests against the May 25 death of unarmed black resident George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — which have drawn the attention of looters and rioters — hit neighboring Huntington Beach and Santa Ana.

The line between protest and riot was blurred as Santa Ana police were called to contain looting that broke out in area stores on Saturday. In Huntington Beach on Sunday, hundreds of protesters were disbanded as law enforcement officials issued a declaration of unlawful assembly and arrested 17 people.

Fears of civil unrest at South Coast Plaza, following reports that a protest was being planned for Monday evening at the shopping center, delayed its publicized reopening, mall officials said on social media.

“We are saddened by the recent events in our country and care deeply for the safety and well-being of our entire community,” said the message posted Sunday. “Please check back for updates.”

Costa Mesa Planning Commissioner Byron de Arakal said he drove by South Coast Plaza on Monday morning and saw barricades on the streets leading into the shopping center and workers boarding up the west-facing display windows at the mall’s Crystal Court.

Similar precautions were being taken at nearby Shiffer Park, on Bear Street less than a mile away from South Coast Plaza, he said.

“The city’s just being abundantly cautious, which I think is smart,” de Arakal added, saying he had full confidence in the police department. “Hopefully everything works out well, and if there is a protest, everything’s peaceful.”

City Hall had also tentatively planned to reopen Monday, but that has been postponed, a city spokesman said.

City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison declared a local emergency Sunday evening, shutting down the city to the public from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, as organizers protested and rioters clashed with police in nearby Huntington Beach.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday in Huntington Beach. Police fired nonlethal rounds, and the crowd cleared. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Immediately after the city’s announcement on social media, Costa Mesa Police Department representatives explained on Twitter that the curfew was a response to unrest in neighboring cities and social media posts conveying “plans to congregate in the city merely to loot and vandalize businesses.”

“While the city of Costa Mesa supports the public’s right to peaceably assemble and protest outside the curfew hours, it does not support vandalism, rioting and looting,” read the department’s tweets. “During the curfew, all persons are prohibited from traveling on public streets, alleys, parks or any public place.”

Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said police are monitoring the city and responding to community concerns.

“We do have an action plan in place; we just can’t share specifics,” Fyad said Monday. “We’ve got to make sure we’re ensuring officers’ safety.”

A second curfew order issued Monday morning told residents to remain in their homes from 7 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Those traveling to and from work, attending religious services or seeking emergency care are exempt from the order.

Police officials announced that several streets would be closed until deemed safe for reopening:

Sunflower Avenue between Bear and Bristol streets

Bear Street between Sunflower and Paularino avenues

Southbound Bristol between Sunflower and the 405 Freeway

South Coast Drive between Bear and the 405 Freeway offramp

Plaza Drive at Sunflower Avenue

The closures followed social media buzz growing around a protest being planned for Monday at 8 p.m. at South Coast Plaza.

The origin of the announcements is unknown, but participants were called to “mask up” and “bring your friends” for protests described as peaceful.

One online flier, however, declared “our only enemies is the cops” and contained a misspelling of Floyd’s surname over a photo of a police riot line illuminated by fireworks.

Cardine writes for Times Community News.