California

Looting reported in Van Nuys as protests over George Floyd’s death continue

la-me-van-nuys
LAPD officers watch a peaceful protest along Van Nuys Boulevard on Monday.
(Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times )
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
5:06 PM
UPDATED 5:24 PM
Dozens of Los Angeles police officers lined Van Nuys Boulevard near Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys late Monday afternoon after reports of looting in the area.

Several business owners stood outside their storefronts, with some putting up plywood over their windows. Multiple businesses hung signs reading “BLM.” At Trust Bail Bonds on Van Nuys Boulevard, a sign read: “Justice for George Floyd. #BLM”

Multiple police officers said there was looting in the area and they were trying to get a handle on where it was occurring. Media reports said the looters had broken into a cellphone store and a pharmacy.

Meanwhile, several peaceful protesters remained the area. From 7:30 a.m. into the afternoon, a large group of protesters peacefully demonstrated at Van Nuys Boulevard and Sylvan Street, chanting George Floyd’s name and asking for justice.

The majority of the protesters left just before 5 p.m.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol and LAPD officers stood side by side along Van Nuys Boulevard, some holding various types of nonlethal force, including beanbag launchers.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is the L.A. County government reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage focuses primarily on human services, including mental health, child welfare, homelessness, criminal justice reform and indigent care. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
