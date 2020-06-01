Los Angeles police shoot, wound person in Adams-Normandie neighborhood

Los Angeles police shot a person, not fatally, in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood on Monday night, a department spokesman said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, just south of the 10 Freeway, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition as of 10 p.m., Lopez said.

Officers took three people into custody at the scene. Lopez could not immediately say for what suspected offenses they had been detained. He cautioned that these facts are preliminary and said a public information officer was en route to the scene.

The shooting occurred against a fraught backdrop: For the past week, demonstrators have rallied throughout Los Angeles to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis policeman, and they have at times clashed with the LAPD.

Looters have ransacked businesses in several city districts, prompting both the city and the county to impose a curfew. By 9 p.m. Monday, LAPD officers were rounding up and arresting people in Hollywood who had flouted the order.

At the Pavilions supermarket on Melrose and Vine, whose front doors were smashed, dozens of LAPD officers were on the scene to detain suspected looters. At least half a dozen people were arrested, but only one on suspicion of looting, according to police on the scene. The rest were held for suspected curfew violations. All of them were hauled away in a Metro bus that had been converted into a transport vehicle.

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.