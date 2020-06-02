Over 1,000 protesters converge on Hollywood for new demonstrations

More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street late Tuesday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

After a few minutes, the group began walking through the streets of Hollywood, where they approached a line of several dozen police officers holding batons. The officers appeared to be blocking the crowd’s advance.

“Let us walk,” the crowd yelled. Chants of “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace” echoed throughout.

Aijshia Moody, 30, was among the crowd, holding up a cardboard sign that read, “Am I next?”

Her brother is 14 years old and has often dealt with racial profiling in Pacoima where they live, she said.“He can’t even get on his skateboard,” she said, adding that she’s dealt with racism throughout her life. “That’s why I’m here.”

Los Angeles Police Department officers were out in force as the crowd grew.

On Monday, peaceful protests in Hollywood were marred by scattered looting by people not associated with the core march, officials said. Police swarmed the tourist district and made more than 100 arrests in a sweep that lasted well into the night.