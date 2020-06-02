Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Over 1,000 protesters converge on Hollywood for new demonstrations

A protest began in Hollywood shortly before noon Tuesday.
(Britny Mejia / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany Pineda
Brittny Mejia
June 2, 2020
12:56 PM
Share

More than 1,000 demonstrators, many holding signs, gathered at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street late Tuesday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

After a few minutes, the group began walking through the streets of Hollywood, where they approached a line of several dozen police officers holding batons. The officers appeared to be blocking the crowd’s advance.

“Let us walk,” the crowd yelled. Chants of “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace” echoed throughout.

California
Voices from the protests: ‘People of all races out risking their lives to march’
Sean Welch, 40, protesting the death of George Floyd on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Laurel.
California
Voices from the protests: ‘People of all races out risking their lives to march’
Protesters in Southern California are a mix of ages and races, fueled by anger at George Floyd’s death and at inequality laid bare by a pandemic.
More Coverage
Live updates: 6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car
Protests around the U.S. continue for a seventh day; several officers shot
Advertisement

Aijshia Moody, 30, was among the crowd, holding up a cardboard sign that read, “Am I next?”

Her brother is 14 years old and has often dealt with racial profiling in Pacoima where they live, she said.“He can’t even get on his skateboard,” she said, adding that she’s dealt with racism throughout her life. “That’s why I’m here.”

Los Angeles Police Department officers were out in force as the crowd grew.

On Monday, peaceful protests in Hollywood were marred by scattered looting by people not associated with the core march, officials said. Police swarmed the tourist district and made more than 100 arrests in a sweep that lasted well into the night.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Brittny Mejia
Follow Us
Brittny Mejia is a reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk covering breaking news and stories on immigration and race. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement