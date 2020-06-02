Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

National Guardsman kneels after calls from Hollywood protesters, who cheer

A National Guard member takes a knee during a Hollywood protest.
A National Guard member takes a knee during a Hollywood protest Tuesday.
(Dorany Pineda

)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
2:18 PM
Share

It was 1 p.m. and thousands of protesters marching through Hollywood had arrived at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, where they came across National Guard troops and police.

Some in the crowd chanted, “Take a knee.”

After several minutes, at least two of the Guardsmen complied, as the crowd cheered and clapped.

One person yelled, “Thank you!” to the kneeling officers.

Advertisement

Other protesters encountered a line of police officers and began chanting, “Walk with us” and “Let us walk.” The group was trying to reach another crowd of demonstrators father up Hollywood, past Cherokee.

The marchers were met with a line of at least 20 LAPD officers who wouldn’t let them pass. As the group neared the line, hands raised, police began raising their batons to hold them back.

Later, at Argyle and Sunset, there was a tense exchange between protesters and LAPD officers. One officer shoved down a protester’s phone. Another threw a flower someone had placed in his pocket onto the ground.

Advertisement

California
L.A. County again extends curfew as protests heat up in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members from the Los Angeles area that are participating in a march and peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles outside of LA City Hall and LAPD Headquarters on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Protests erupted across the country, with people outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
California
L.A. County again extends curfew as protests heat up in Hollywood
Demonstrations large and small unfold throughout California as protests ignited by George Floyd’s death show no signs of slowing.
More Coverage
Live updates: Death toll amid protests mounts
Voices from the protests: ‘People of all races out risking their lives to march’

Aijshia Moody, 30, was among those holding a cardboard sign that read, “Am I next?”

Her brother is 14 years old and has often dealt with racial profiling in Pacoima, where they live.

“He can’t even get on his skateboard.

Advertisement

“That’s why I’m here,” she said, noting that she’s dealt with racism her entire life.

Carlos Vellanoweth had joined the group from his home in Whittier.

“I feel like there needs to be change,” said the 15-year-old, who marched in downtown L.A. earlier this week with his parents and held a sign that read, “#mexicanos for black lives. They matter!”

“It’s 2020 and black people are still being oppressed. We need to stop discriminating against one another,” he said.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement