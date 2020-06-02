Appeals court justice should be ousted for sexual misconduct, judicial watchdog says

A state judicial watchdog group decided Tuesday that Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson should be removed from the bench for sexual misconduct, dishonesty and undignified conduct.

Johnson was charged with sexual misconduct toward 17 women at the courts where he worked and at professional functions, including unwanted touching, disparaging remarks and multiple instances of undignified conduct while he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Treating women disrespectfully, including unwanted touching and making inappropriate sexual comments, reflects a sense of entitlement completely at odds with the canons of judicial ethics and the role of any judge,” the California Commission on Judicial Performance said. “Sexual misconduct has no place in the judiciary and is an affront to the dignity of the judicial office.”

Among those Johnson was found to have sexually harassed was Justice Victoria Chaney, who serves with him on the Los Angeles-based 2nd District Court of Appeal. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed both Johnson and Chaney to the appeals court. Chaney told the commission that Johnson harassed her from 2009 to 2018.

The commission found that Johnson squeezed one of Chaney’s breasts in a courthouse hallway, repeatedly touched her breasts while hugging her, occasionally patted her buttocks and commented on her nipples.

The commission has brought formal proceedings against only two other appellate justices since 1960. San Francisco-based Court of Appeal Justice J. Anthony Kline was charged with failing to follow a precedent. The charge was later dismissed.

The late California Supreme Court Justice Marshall F. McComb was forced to retire in 1977 at the age of 82 after he was found to have “senile dementia.”

Johnson denied the most serious charges but admitted he did not have appropriate boundaries.

The commission concluded that Johnson maligned his accusers and testified untruthfully during hearings on the charges.

“Justice Johnson’s refusal to admit to serious misconduct, and his intoxication, coupled with his failure to be truthful during the proceedings, compels us to conclude that he cannot meet the fundamental expectations of his position as a judge,” the commission said.

The commission’s decision becomes final in 30 days, though Johnson has the right to ask the California Supreme Court to review it.

