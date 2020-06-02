Man with assault rifle impersonating National Guard arrested at downtown protest

A man with a sidearm and assault rifle impersonating a National Guard member was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of illegal possession of an assault weapon near a City Hall protest.

Police said he was confronted by real members of the National Guard at First and Main streets on Tuesday.

Greg Wong, 31, was taken into custody after Guardsmen confronted him after noticing the decals on his uniform were incorrect.

Wong had also been seen getting out of an Uber car near First and Main streets.

Advertisement

Wong had a night scope on his helmet, the correct sidearm and a rifle, but patches he wore suggested service far beyond his years, according to a source familiar with the arrest.

It’s unclear why he was wearing the outfit.