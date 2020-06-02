Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man with assault rifle impersonating National Guard arrested at downtown protest

California National Guard troops at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles
California National Guard troops at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
4:44 PM
A man with a sidearm and assault rifle impersonating a National Guard member was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of illegal possession of an assault weapon near a City Hall protest.

Police said he was confronted by real members of the National Guard at First and Main streets on Tuesday.

Greg Wong, 31, was taken into custody after Guardsmen confronted him after noticing the decals on his uniform were incorrect.

Wong had also been seen getting out of an Uber car near First and Main streets.

Wong had a night scope on his helmet, the correct sidearm and a rifle, but patches he wore suggested service far beyond his years, according to a source familiar with the arrest.

It’s unclear why he was wearing the outfit.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
