More than 1,000 protesters converge on Mayor Garcetti’s residence, demand change

More than 1,000 people gathered outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s residence and chanted in vigorous opposition to him, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

About half the crowd left by 6 p.m., but scores remained, chanting “George Floyd” as an LAPD helicopter circled overhead, drowning out many protesters.

Several signs called for defunding the police, branding officers as racist, corrupt and deadly. A recurring chant was “defund the police.”

To Whitney Peterson, 35, of Los Angeles, the chant was not a call for abolishing law enforcement but limiting it and steering resources elsewhere. “When 54% of the budget goes to the police, people are getting killed by police, and yet we have schools and lower-income communities struggling, it’s hard to swallow,” she said.

Advertisement

“These communities are not being protected — and that needs to change.”

Peterson said she she was protesting out of frustration: “It’s hard seeing police brutality over and over again and nothing changing, and I’m here to fight for that change.”

Derrika Mayweather, 27, of downtown Los Angeles said she came “because black people deserve to be treated fairly. I’m sick of my sisters and brothers dying of unnecessary murder.”

She added: “I’m hoping that these protests and all the momentum will change.”

Advertisement

The choice of venue — outside the mayor’s official residence, in one of L.A.’s toniest neighborhoods, was powerful to several protesters.

“Black Lives Matter started this, and the steps they take are very thought-out,” Mayweather said. “It was a good idea to bring the issues to the front door.”

She planned to leave at 6 p.m. to abide by the curfew.

“It’s very peaceful. There’s no looting. Everyone is making their presence known and that’s what I love.”