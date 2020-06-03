Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

San Diego Sheriff’s Department and other agencies ban the use of controversial neck hold

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore
San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Teri Figueroa
June 3, 2020
6:45 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Several law enforcement agencies in San Diego — including the Sheriff’s Department — on Wednesday announced an immediate ban on the use of carotid restraint, a move that comes two days after San Diego police said they would no longer allow officers to use the controversial neck hold.

The county Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Oceanside, Coronado and La Mesa — which was beset by riots sparked by police and racial injustices on Saturday — all announced they were making the policy change.

“In light of community concerns, and after consultation with many elected officials throughout the county, I am stopping the use of the carotid restraint by my deputies effective immediately,” Sheriff Bill Gore said in a written statement. “I have and always will listen to any feedback about the public safety services we provide. Working together, we can ensure San Diego remains the safest urban county in the nation.”

In such a hold, officers use an arm to put pressure on the sides of a person’s neck. If it’s applied correctly, the person can fall unconscious. Police leaders have said it can resolve incidents before needing to turn to deadlier force like use of a gun. But it can lead to injury or death. Critics assail it as dangerous, and say it is used disproportionately on people of color.

Advertisement

Oceanside Police Chief Frank McCoy issued a statement Wednesday noting he is “aware this particular restraint option has been and continues to be considered unacceptable in many communities.”

“It is time for our department to focus on alternative de-escalation tools and techniques that will help ensure the safety of those individuals in our custody,” McCoy said.

World & Nation
Protest live updates: All four ex-officers involved in George Floyd’s death now charged
Protesters outside City Hall in Los Angeles
World & Nation
Protest live updates: All four ex-officers involved in George Floyd’s death now charged
Get live updates from Los Angeles Times journalists as they report on protests across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Coronado Police Chief Charles Kaye, who said his department has used it just once in the last three years, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that “a lot of thought went into this [decision] over the last several days.”

Advertisement

“How would you be impacted by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd?” Kaye said.

The policy change came after a week of protests and riots locally and nationally following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs and pleading that he could not breathe as a Minneapolis police officer kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident was caught on video.

San Diego, like cities across the nation, has seen days of demonstrations, protests and even riots as people decry police mistreatment of communities of color.

California
South L.A. is largely untouched by unrest. That is by design
LAPD officer Delwin Fields guards the intersection at Central and 46th Street on April 30, 1992.
California
South L.A. is largely untouched by unrest. That is by design
Black Lives Matter organizers wanted to bring the rage over the George Floyd case and so many others to L.A.'s elites, in their own neighborhoods.
More Coverage
‘A good army’: L.A. protesters from diverse backgrounds converge on streets
Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd’s death
Advertisement

It’s a ban long sought by activists, among them Racial Justice Coalition founder Buki Domingos. “Everybody has been pinching themselves,” she said Wednesday. “They have been crying. ... I’m really glad. I am happy.”

Shane Harris, president of the advocacy group the People’s Alliance for Justice, after hearing the news of Gore’s decision, commended Gore “for heeding to our call today, and for doing what is morally right in this moment in America where we are at a crossroads.”

“I hope that he is committed to long-term reforms that are far too late in policing,” Harris said.

Harris said there is still much work to do to reform law enforcement agencies, and he hoped Gore will work with Harris’ advocacy group and others to take actions to ensure equal justice for all people.

Advertisement

California
Newsom says California would ‘reject’ Trump’s attempts to send military into major cities
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03, 2020 - - California Governor Gavin Newsom, from left, helps pack up lunches to be delivered to needy senior citizens, along with Hot and Cool Cafe co-owner Shana Jenson, Los Angeles Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Assembly Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove, right, during a visit to the cafe in Leimert Park after several days of protest in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020. The cafe has been providing meals prepared at the establishment 3 days a week for senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic stay at home order. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
California
Newsom says California would ‘reject’ Trump’s attempts to send military into major cities
Gov. Gavin Newsom said California would reject any attempt by President Trump to send the military into states to control protests following the death of George Floyd.

After San Diego announced Monday that it was ending the practice, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called on Gore to do the same. On Wednesday, he issued a statement commending the sheriff for the decision.

“Our voices have been heard. This is one actionable step toward healing the broken relationship between law enforcement and the black community,” Fletcher said.

Other departments have raised questions about the use of the hold. In a letter published June 1, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said the city’s Community Police Review board would work with the police department to review the agency’s existing carotid restraint policy.

Advertisement

“We must take action in the coming days and months to ensure that citizens such as George Floyd can breathe and thrive in our society,” the letter said.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writers Morgan Cook and Lyndsay Winkley contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Teri Figueroa
Follow Us
Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement