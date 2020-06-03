2 wounded, 3 arrested after South L.A. shooting triggers police pursuit

Two people were wounded and three others were arrested after a shooting led to a brief police pursuit in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.

Officers responded to Broadway and Manchester Avenue shortly after midnight after hearing gunshots. At the same time, authorities received calls about a shooting in the area, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, authorities said they witnessed a shooting. At least one officer opened fire, though it was not clear whether the gunfire struck anyone, Cervantes said.

It was not clear what prompted police to open fire.

The officers then began pursuing a fleeing vehicle. Two suspects, who have not been identified, were taken into custody after they bailed from the vehicle during the pursuit, police said.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested, Cervantes said.

Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital for treatment. It was not clear whether they were wounded by police or in the initial shooting.