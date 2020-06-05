Santa Monica mayor and police chief face anger from protesters: ‘You called in the National Guard!’

A Friday afternoon protest at Santa Monica City Hall turned into a raucous question and answer session between peaceful protesters and the city police chief, interim city manager and mayor.

Mayor Kevin McKeown and interim City Manager Lane Dilg attempted to address protesters and were met with questions about the use of tear gas on demonstrators in Santa Monica last Sunday and calls to cut the city’s police budget.

“We will look at the actions of Sunday, we will determine what we can do to keep our community safe and facilitate peaceful protest,” Dilg said.

“You called in the National Guard!” one protester shouted.

Advertisement

Another asked why the streets were shut down.

“Hey people, do you want to hear the answers?” McKeown asked.

Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said the list of names of people who died at the hands of police doesn’t seem to end, but they stop in Santa Monica.

“I believe in the peace, I believe in the community I serve,” she said.

Advertisement

Then she, the mayor and others took a knee in solidarity with the protesters. Some in the crowd decried the moment as a photo op. One protester said if Renaud couldn’t admit that violence was used against nonviolent protesters then she should resign.

The session was led by a demonstrator who became the de facto emcee and liaison between officials and the crowd.

Dilg encouraged people to send comments to a Tuesday council meeting and to vote.

“We are with you, we welcome you to Santa Monica,” she said, to boos from people who said they’re from the city

Advertisement

Madison Garrett, 21, a college student, arrived early for her third protest this week. A post circulating on social media said the event was organized by alumni of Santa Monica High School, where she graduated in 2017.

Garrett said the recent protests have shown people doing what they need to do to be heard.

“Basically we’ve been going through this for hundreds of years, systematic oppression, and once it gets to a boiling point of being unheard, silence doesn’t work anymore,” she said.

She criticized media coverage that she said has focused on rioting and looting. “They’re not showing the police gassing innocent people,” she said. “They’re not showing you the singing and dancing on the street.”

Advertisement

Garrett said there has been a sense of camaraderie among protesters. She’s offered to give people rides home and seen people passing out water and snacks. Garrett said it’s hard to social distance at a protest and it’s “definitely at the back of my mind.” But she’s trying to be safe — she was wearing a surgical mask with “I can’t breathe” written in black marker — and protesting is worth breaking quarantine.

“I saw someone else say that you’re either going to get killed by a police officer or you’re going to get killed by COVID and it’s your decision to make which one you choose,” she said.