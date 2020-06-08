Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

600-gallon sewage spill partially shutters ocean access in Laguna Beach

The water is inaccessible between Sleepy Hollow Lane and Cleo Street in Laguna Beach.
The water is inaccessible between Sleepy Hollow Lane and Cleo Street in Laguna Beach after 600 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the ocean, according to Orange County health officials.
(Orange County Health Care Agency)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
June 8, 2020
2:36 PM
Share

A stretch of Orange County coastline was closed to swimming, surfing and other aquatic activities Monday after about 600 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the ocean.

The closure is in place from Sleepy Hollow Lane to Cleo Street in Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The ocean will be off-limits along that stretch until the water quality returns to an acceptable standard, health officials said.

Officials attributed the sewage spill to the failure of a pump on private property.

Advertisement

For more information on ocean and beach conditions in Orange County, visit ocbeachinfo.com or call (714) 433-6400.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement