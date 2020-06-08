Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer shot with crossbow during barricade in North Hollywood

A Los Angeles police cruiser sits in Hollywood.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jake Sheridan
June 8, 2020
10 AM
Share

An LAPD officer was injured Sunday night after being struck by an arrow fired from a crossbow during a standoff with a man in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers were initially called to a residence on Bakman Avenue near Ostego Street around 6:45 p.m. after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. Police were alerted to a man wielding a rifle.

The LAPD’s North Hollywood Division urged residents of the area’s Arts District to stay inside as officers negotiated with the man, who had barricaded himself in his home.

Advertisement

SWAT was called to the scene, and officers were in the process of evacuating the building at about 10:30 p.m. when the man fired a crossbow at police, LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said.

Officers returned fire but did not strike the man, authorities said.

“SWAT officers then deployed a chemical agent,” Eisenman said, “at which time the suspect exited his apartment and was taken into custody.”

The wounded officer was treated at a local hospital and released, police said.

Advertisement

Neither the suspect nor the wounded officer have been identified.

LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, which handles all incidents that involve use of deadly force by officers, is investigating, Eisenman said.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jake Sheridan
Follow Us
Jake Sheridan is a 2020 summer intern with Metro. Originally from Charlotte, he is a rising senior at Duke University studying political science, where he serves as features editor for the Duke Chronicle and reports for the 9th Street Journal. He previously reported for the Concord Monitor.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement