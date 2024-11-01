Two LAPD officers injured after responding to reported South L.A. robbery
Two LAPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.
The officers responded around 9 p.m. Friday to a reported robbery in the 9200 block of Central Avenue in LAPD’s Southeast Division, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.
The LAPD said the officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with an armed suspect. It is unclear if the officers were hit directly by gunfire or if their injuries were from shrapnel, police said, though a law enforcement source told The Times that one of the officers suffered a graze wound.
The officers were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. Both officers were conscious and talking when they arrived at the hospital, according to a law enforcement source.
An investigation into the robbery and the shooting is ongoing, authorities said. Police had not made any arrests as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
