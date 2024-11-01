Advertisement
California

Two LAPD officers injured after responding to reported South L.A. robbery

Los Angeles City Hall reflected in the windows of the LAPD headquarters.
Los Angeles City Hall is reflected in the windows of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaweed Kaleem
 and Richard Winton
Share via

Two LAPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.

The officers responded around 9 p.m. Friday to a reported robbery in the 9200 block of Central Avenue in LAPD’s Southeast Division, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

The LAPD said the officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with an armed suspect. It is unclear if the officers were hit directly by gunfire or if their injuries were from shrapnel, police said, though a law enforcement source told The Times that one of the officers suffered a graze wound.

Advertisement

The officers were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. Both officers were conscious and talking when they arrived at the hospital, according to a law enforcement source.

An investigation into the robbery and the shooting is ongoing, authorities said. Police had not made any arrests as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers news and features on K-12 and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement