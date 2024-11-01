Two LAPD officers injured after responding to reported South L.A. robbery

Los Angeles City Hall is reflected in the windows of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.

Two LAPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.

The officers responded around 9 p.m. Friday to a reported robbery in the 9200 block of Central Avenue in LAPD’s Southeast Division, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

The LAPD said the officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with an armed suspect. It is unclear if the officers were hit directly by gunfire or if their injuries were from shrapnel, police said, though a law enforcement source told The Times that one of the officers suffered a graze wound.

The officers were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. Both officers were conscious and talking when they arrived at the hospital, according to a law enforcement source.

An investigation into the robbery and the shooting is ongoing, authorities said. Police had not made any arrests as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.