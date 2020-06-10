Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Deputy wounded as shooter opens fire near police station in Paso Robles

This map shows the location of Paso Robles, where a deputy was wounded in a shooting.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
7:03 AM
UPDATED7:16 AM
Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire in downtown Paso Robles early Wednesday, wounding a deputy.

The gunfire began around 3:45 a.m. near the Paso Robles Police Station on 10th Street. One deputy, who has not been identified, was shot in the face, said Sgt. Steve Odom.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Authorities could not immediately provide a suspect description. Residents in the downtown area were being asked to shelter in place.

California
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.

