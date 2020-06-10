Deputy wounded as shooter opens fire near police station in Paso Robles
Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire in downtown Paso Robles early Wednesday, wounding a deputy.
The gunfire began around 3:45 a.m. near the Paso Robles Police Station on 10th Street. One deputy, who has not been identified, was shot in the face, said Sgt. Steve Odom.
The deputy was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition, authorities said.
Authorities could not immediately provide a suspect description. Residents in the downtown area were being asked to shelter in place.
