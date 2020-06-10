Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
110 Freeway closed in Gardena after reports of shots fired

110 Freeway in the Gardena
Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in the Gardena area on Wednesday morning following reports of a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.
By Kristi Sturgill
June 10, 2020
8:23 AM
All southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning in Gardena after reports of a shooting, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received notice shortly before 4 a.m. of shots fired near Redondo Beach Boulevard, Officer Peter Nicholson said. No one has been taken into custody.

CHP issued an alert around 4:30 a.m. that the southbound lanes were closed amid police activity.

A car fire on the northbound 110 at Redondo Beach Boulevard was reported, and what may have been a crash also was reported in the area, officials said. It was unclear whether the collision or the car fire were related to the reported shooting.

Officers said at least one person was transported to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen, the CHP said.

Kristi Sturgill

Kristi Sturgill covers breaking news and service journalism as a reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times.

