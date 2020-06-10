110 Freeway closed in Gardena after reports of shots fired

All southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed Wednesday morning in Gardena after reports of a shooting, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received notice shortly before 4 a.m. of shots fired near Redondo Beach Boulevard, Officer Peter Nicholson said. No one has been taken into custody.

CHP issued an alert around 4:30 a.m. that the southbound lanes were closed amid police activity.

SIGALERT IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-110 AT REDONDO BEACH BLVD - ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 10, 2020

Advertisement

A car fire on the northbound 110 at Redondo Beach Boulevard was reported, and what may have been a crash also was reported in the area, officials said. It was unclear whether the collision or the car fire were related to the reported shooting.

Officers said at least one person was transported to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen, the CHP said.