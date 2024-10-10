Shooting and collision close northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were at a standstill during evening rush hour on Thursday after a shooting.

All northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway were closed near Lorena Street in Boyle Heights following reports of a shooting and a vehicle collision, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of shots fired and a vehicle driving in the wrong direction around 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Erik Larson said. It was not clear whether the shooting took place on the freeway or on nearby surface streets before the collision, he said.

One victim was taken to the hospital, and authorities were searching for three possible suspects, he added. About 6:30 p.m., the incident remained under investigation, and northbound traffic was being diverted to the 710 Freeway.

CHP units were guiding vehicles carefully against traffic and to various offramps to alleviate congestion between the crash site and the 710, said Larson.

The California Department of Transportation was assisting with the road closure, using trucks, cones and flare patterns to help safely direct vehicles as night fell, he said. At 6:30 p.m., Larson said the closure was expected to continue for several hours.

Aerial footage captured by KTLA showed first responders on the freeway by a white Tesla, which had damage to the front driver’s side of the car, and a silver car with damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

There were no official reports of fatalities. A white sheet was draped over the front passenger’s side of the gray vehicle.

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles — all the way to the 605 Freeway.