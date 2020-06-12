Deputy shoots Lancaster man while responding to domestic violence call

A man was fatally shot by deputies who arrived at his home in Lancaster early Thursday in response to a report of domestic violence.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the man’s home in the 600 block of West Avenue H12 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say the man’s fiancee made a call to 911 and later told deputies she was assaulted by the man.

“During the call to 911, she never speaks to the operator but rather the phone line is left open,” Deputy James Nagao wrote in a statement. “For several minutes, arguing and fighting between the caller and the suspect can be heard in the background.”

Deputies attempted to detain the man, but he refused to comply with their orders and an altercation ensued. During the scuffle, the man reached down and attempted to grab a deputy’s firearm, prompting another deputy to open fire, Nagao said.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

However, the man’s fiancee said her partner never tried to grab one of the deputy’s guns. She told CBS-TV Channel 2 that her fiance, whom she identified as 62-year-old Michael Thomas, told police from the front door that he had a right not to let them in his house and was attempting to turn away from them when he was shot.

“I heard Michael say, ‘I have a right to not let you in my house,’ ” the fiancee told the station.

The fatal shooting comes as protests across the United States continue over police brutality and officers’ excessive use of force, especially against Black people.

Bradley Gage, the family’s attorney, told CBS that the couple was having a verbal argument and there was no justification for Thomas to be detained.

“That’s exactly why we have a 4th Amendment,” Gage said. “It’s to avoid the kinds of illegal searches and seizures where the police come into people’s homes and harm them or, here, kill them.”