San Bernardino police fatally shoot man they say appeared to be carrying a gun

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man who was carrying what appeared to be a handgun during a standoff Saturday night at a local gas station, authorities said.

Police received a call reporting a man waving a handgun at Del Rosa Avenue and Date Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., the police department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the man was still carrying what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand, police said. At least one officer can be heard yelling at the man to “put the gun down” on a video shown on some local news channels.

At one point, one or more officers fired their weapons, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately say whether a gun was recovered at the scene but released several photographs that show a man holding an object that resembles a handgun. In one photo, he appears to be pointing the object at a police car.

This is an ongoing investigation, please see the attached photographs from this incident. (Page 4) pic.twitter.com/TqgreqK16a — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) June 14, 2020

The shooting took place outside a gas station, the photos show.

Eyewitness video posted to YouTube shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Officers can be heard shouting at the man to “drop the gun” as he stands with his arms at his sides. The video captures the sound of gunfire, but the man was out of the camera frame when the shooting took place and any possible actions by the man can’t be seen.

His name was not released.