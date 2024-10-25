Police shoot man spotted roaming through Carmel-by-the-Sea streets with assault weapon

Shoppers visit the weekly Carmel Farmers Market in Carmel-by-the-Sea in January. A man armed with an assault rifle was shot by police in Carmel-by-the-Sea on Friday.

Residents of the small and tranquil beach community of Carmel-by-the-Sea were rattled Friday afternoon when a man armed with an assault weapon was shot by police after being spotted strolling through the streets, according to news reports and social media.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the incident, including the condition of the man.

Video obtained by KSBW Action News 8, which was the first to report the shooting, shows a man wearing gray pans and a white shirt with a black vest and a helmet. The man is seen holding up an assault weapon and what appears to be a yellow metal crowbar with his other hand. Trailing the man is a woman in a red jacket who residents said is his mother.

GUNMAN IN CARMEL | A gunman was spotted walking the streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea before shots were fired, according to witnesses.



Read the latest details: https://t.co/yf65cz3Ne7 pic.twitter.com/vdSLMAGPTZ — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) October 25, 2024



The news station reported that the mother had called 911 and reported that her son was having a mental breakdown.

Stephen Moorer, the Pacific Repertory Theatre executive director, told the news station that he noticed a man who was wandering Monte Verde Street between 8th and 9th avenues with a rifle. The man then went into a home on Monte Verde Street, and police responded and closed the street.

At some point the man was shot by police but no details have been provided by authorities. It is unknown if the man fired a weapon. The man, the station reported, was killed.

Spokespeople for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Carmel Police Department have not responded to multiple requests for comment.