Advertisement
California

Police shoot man spotted roaming through Carmel-by-the-Sea streets with assault weapon

Shoppers visit the weekly Carmel Farmers Market in Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif., in January.
Shoppers visit the weekly Carmel Farmers Market in Carmel-by-the-Sea in January. A man armed with an assault rifle was shot by police in Carmel-by-the-Sea on Friday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Share via

Residents of the small and tranquil beach community of Carmel-by-the-Sea were rattled Friday afternoon when a man armed with an assault weapon was shot by police after being spotted strolling through the streets, according to news reports and social media.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for details on the incident, including the condition of the man.

Video obtained by KSBW Action News 8, which was the first to report the shooting, shows a man wearing gray pans and a white shirt with a black vest and a helmet. The man is seen holding up an assault weapon and what appears to be a yellow metal crowbar with his other hand. Trailing the man is a woman in a red jacket who residents said is his mother.

Advertisement


The news station reported that the mother had called 911 and reported that her son was having a mental breakdown.

Stephen Moorer, the Pacific Repertory Theatre executive director, told the news station that he noticed a man who was wandering Monte Verde Street between 8th and 9th avenues with a rifle. The man then went into a home on Monte Verde Street, and police responded and closed the street.

Advertisement

At some point the man was shot by police but no details have been provided by authorities. It is unknown if the man fired a weapon. The man, the station reported, was killed.

Spokespeople for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Carmel Police Department have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement