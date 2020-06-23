Mayor of Pico Rivera and consultant charged in scheme to launder campaign contributions

The mayor of Pico Rivera and a consultant have been charged with illegally reimbursing people who made campaign contributions to a candidate for a Montebello school board seat, according to court documents made public Tuesday.

Gustavo Vidal Camacho, mayor of Pico Rivera and a city councilman since 2009, and Luis Diaz Rojas, chief executive of a consulting company for school construction projects, surrendered to authorities and made their initial appearances in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney.

Both men are charged in a conspiracy to conceal the source of campaign contributions to Joanna Flores, a board member of the Montebello Unified School District.

Between December 2015 and April 2016, Camacho and Rojas directed family members, employees of Rojas’ company and an unidentified “political ally” to contribute to Flores’ campaign, whom Rojas then reimbursed, Deputy Dist. Atty. Alan Yochelson alleged in a complaint. Flores was not charged in the case.

Camacho and Rojas will be arraigned in October, at which time they will enter a plea, Risling said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.