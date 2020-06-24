San Diego County again posts highest-ever single-day coronavirus numbers

San Diego public health officials Wednesday announced an additional 326 positive test results for COVID-19, two days after 310 became the new record.

Three of the past four days have now brought case totals of more than 300, dragging the region’s average 14-day positive rate to 3.1% of all tests performed.

Hospitals have also seen a steady increase in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19. Hospitalizations sat at 326 Sunday but hit 346 Monday and 370 Tuesday, according to the latest data released Wednesday afternoon. Six additional deaths attributed to novel coronavirus infection were also announced, pushing the countywide total to 347.

Across the county Tuesday, there were 3,985 hospital beds occupied out of a total capacity of 6,079. It would take nearly 1,000 more admissions for occupancy rates to hit the 80% threshold the county has set as a threshold for significant concern. Some hospitals, such as Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, are reporting sudden increases in activity with the facility hitting 50 total COVID-19 patients Wednesday after a few weeks in the 30s.

“As we go through the reopening process, it is natural that we will see an increase in spread; what we want to avoid is exponential growth,” said county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Sisson writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.