Reversing course, Yosemite will keep some campgrounds closed amid coronavirus concerns

Yosemite National Park is reversing course two weeks after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening some campgrounds through July because of social distancing concerns in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials began reopening some campgrounds earlier this month after being closed for more than two-and-a-half months, but the reopened campgrounds have more distance between campsites than the ones that are closed, Park Ranger Jamie Richards said.

“We are keeping the campgrounds closed based on public health guidelines and concerns over social distancing,” she said Tuesday.

There haven’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the park, but California as a whole has seen a spike in cases.

Advertisement

Because of continued closures, reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled and refunds have been issued for the following campgrounds: Bridalveil Horse Camp, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow, Lower Pines, North Pines, Tuolumne Meadows and 50% of Upper Pines.

The number of visitors admitted after the park reopened was restricted to about half those who normally visit at this time of year. In addition, visitor centers and other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park was shut down March 20.

