Body found untouched by flames or smoke after firefighters respond to house fire

Firefighters responding to a small fire in a Woodland Hills house found a dead man inside who was not touched by the flames or smoke, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday.

LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said firefighters found “contents burning in one room” in a house in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard and extinguished the flames by about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters searched the home, they found the dead man, who appeared to be in his late 50s, Prange said.

“The patient didn’t come into contact with the fire or smoke,” Prange said.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police and arson officials are investigating. The fire didn’t impact the walls of the home and no other victims were found inside.

Prange said he could not give information about where the body was found in relation to the fire or his cause of death.