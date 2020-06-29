Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Body found untouched by flames or smoke after firefighters respond to house fire

By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
June 29, 2020
9:05 PM
Firefighters responding to a small fire in a Woodland Hills house found a dead man inside who was not touched by the flames or smoke, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday.

LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said firefighters found “contents burning in one room” in a house in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard and extinguished the flames by about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters searched the home, they found the dead man, who appeared to be in his late 50s, Prange said.

“The patient didn’t come into contact with the fire or smoke,” Prange said.

Los Angeles police and arson officials are investigating. The fire didn’t impact the walls of the home and no other victims were found inside.

Prange said he could not give information about where the body was found in relation to the fire or his cause of death.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

