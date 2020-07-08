Officials investigate after infant is found not breathing in vehicle in Fullerton

Detectives are investigating after a baby was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle in Fullerton.

About 3:30 p.m., Fullerton police officers responded to a call about a baby who was inside a car and not breathing in the 400 block of West Wilshire Avenue, said Fullerton Police Department Sgt. Eric Bridges.

When police arrived, the child, who was less than 2 years old, had been moved to a residence in an apartment complex, Bridges said. Police performed CPR on the child as they waited for paramedics, but the infant died at the scene.

Family members, including the child’s parents, were at the scene, Bridges said.

Bridges said he could not confirm that the child died in the car due to hot weather, but added that the case is “a reminder ... we are in the summer months and want everyone to be vigilant in terms of keeping an eye on our kids.”

“This is a horrible tragedy,” he said.