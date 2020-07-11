Los Angeles is in the grips of a heat wave this weekend

The Southland was sweltering under an early-summer heat wave this weekend, with temperatures reaching triple digits in some valley communities and posing a health threat.

Saturday’s high reached 89 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 99 in Pasadena, 105 in Van Nuys and 104 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

In Orange County, Fullerton was expected to reach 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS attributed the hot weather to a strong upper-level high centered over Arizona and New Mexico. It will expand westward through Sunday before weakening somewhat on Monday.

Advertisement

A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, inland Orange County and the Santa Ana mountains.

The NWS forecast temperatures on Saturday of 100 to 110 in the Antelope Valley, 95 to 105 in L.A. County’s other valleys and 92 to 102 in the mountains and foothills.

The weather service urged residents to drink plenty of water, confine strenuous work or exercise to early morning or evening hours and wear lightweight clothing.

And, the NWS stressed, never leave children, elderly people or pets in an enclosed car, even with the windows down, during this type of heat.

Advertisement

Sunday will be the warmest day, with highs of 101 forecast in Woodland Hills and 106 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Monday, but temperatures in the 90s will last at least through Thursday in some valley areas, forecasters said.