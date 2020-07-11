Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Search for Naya Rivera enters fourth day: ‘Our goal is to bring the family closure’

A Coast Guard helicopter assisting in the search for Naya Rivera flies over Lake Piru on Thursday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jake Sheridan
Luke MoneyAlejandra Reyes-Velarde
July 11, 2020
11:29 AM
Share

Searchers on Saturday continued looking for the body of “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who authorities believe drowned Wednesday afternoon while boating with her young son on Lake Piru in Ventura County.

Divers, helicopters, drone aircraft and cadaver dogs have been trying to locate Rivera for three days. Officials said Saturday they have also used sonar equipment but said visibility in the lake has been poor. The depths of Lake Piru range from 10 to 90 feet, creating other challenges.

“Our goal is to bring the family closure,” Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Marta Bugarin told reporters. “It’s a traumatic time for them. They’re devastated, obviously.”

The 33-year-old Rivera was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after her 4-year-old son was found in a rental boat on the lake by himself.

The Santa Clarita native gained praise for her performance as a gay cheerleader in the high school musical drama.

Advertisement

Security video footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office showed the actress and her son boarding the rental boat by themselves and heading out onto the lake about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The pontoon boat soon became a spot on the lake’s horizon.

Hours later, after she hadn’t returned the boat on time, staff of the rental business went out to search for her. At 4:47 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said, “We have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found.” The girl the woman spoke of was in fact Rivera’s little boy.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy was found asleep on the boat, wearing his life vest. They later learned that Rivera and her son were swimming together in the lake and that he was able to get back on the boat but she was not.

California
Jake Sheridan

Jake Sheridan is a 2020 summer intern with Metro. Originally from Charlotte, he is a rising senior at Duke University studying political science, where he serves as features editor for the Duke Chronicle and reports for the 9th Street Journal. He previously reported for the Concord Monitor.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement