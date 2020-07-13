Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

These are the California businesses that must shut down under Newsom’s new coronavirus order

Shoppers wear masks as they wait in line outside at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
Shoppers wait in line outside Gucci at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa as it reopens on June 11.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
July 13, 2020
3:42 PM
California on Monday took a major step to close back down parts of the economy as the coronavirus spread continued unchecked.

Gov. Gavin Newsom already had closed bars and indoor dining in the most populated parts of the state, but a new order makes it statewide. Counties hardest hit by the coronavirus are seeing additional closures.

As of Monday, California had more than 326,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,000 total deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times’ tracker.

Here are the details.

Statewide action

The following businesses must close:

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Wineries and tasting rooms
  • Movie theaters
  • Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
  • Zoos and museums
  • Cardrooms
  • Bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Localized action

Counties that have remained on the state’s County Monitoring List for three consecutive days, which includes all Southern California counties and many in the Central Valley, must close the following businesses:

  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Places of worship
  • Indoor protests
  • Offices for nonessential sectors
  • Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Indoor shopping malls

Source: California Department of Public Health

CaliforniaBusinessCOVID-19 Pandemic
Times staff

