Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Charges against the social workers linked to Gabriel Fernandez’s killing will be dropped

Four social workers and their attorneys stand during an arraignment relating to the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
Four social workers and their attorneys stand during an arraignment relating to the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
July 15, 2020
5:12 PM
Share

The charges against four social workers connected with the case of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was tortured and killed by his mother and her boyfriend, will be dropped Thursday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

Social workers Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, as well as their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were each charged with one felony count of child abuse and one felony count of falsifying public records after the boy died in May 2013.

Prosecutors alleged they mishandled evidence of abuse the boy faced at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend, and missed repeated red flags.

Judge George Lomeli had previously denied a motion to dismiss the charges against the social workers, saying they had demonstrated “an improper regard for human life” and “a lack of vigilance.”

Advertisement

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, was sentenced to life in prison for her part in his death in June 2018. Her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, was sentenced to death.

In January, a judge in the 2nd District Court of Appeal said Lomeli should have granted the motion to dismiss the charges against the social workers. According to a news release from the county district attorney’s office, Lomeli is expected to dismiss the charges at 8:30 a.m.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement