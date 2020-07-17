Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Parents, what are your questions about the coming school year?

A sign outside a Mar Vista elementary school reads "No school"
Many school campuses will be closed again in the fall.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
July 17, 2020
11:18 AM
Share

Schools across Los Angeles will begin the fall semester with distance learning, a huge burden on parents and students and an approach that has exacerbated disparities in educational opportunity. Meanwhile, in Orange County and at some private schools, in-person classes are expected to resume in some form.

The Los Angeles Times wants to help with the resulting anxieties and questions. Send us your questions using the form below (click here if you can’t see it).

We’ll do our best to get you answers.

Advertisement

CaliforniaEducationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Los Angeles Times Staff

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement