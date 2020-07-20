Earthquake: 3.5 temblor strikes near Bakersfield

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon at 3:01 p.m. PDT 18 miles from Bakersfield, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred 19 miles from the town of Arvin, 21 miles from Lamont, 27 miles from Tehachapi and 29 miles from Rosedale in Central California.

In the last 10 days, there had been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.7 miles.

If you felt the earthquake, consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. You can ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.