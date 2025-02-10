Two earthquakes rattle San Bernardino

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday morning at 9:48 a.m. Pacific time in San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A pair of small earthquakes shook the Southern California community of San Bernardino on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported less than a mile from San Bernardino at 9:44 a.m. followed by a magnitude 3.0 earthquake four minutes later, the USGS reported.

The temblors occurred just a few miles from cities like Highland, Muscoy, Lake Arrowhead and Rialto.

The initial quake occurred at a depth of 4.7 miles and the second at a depth of 4.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

