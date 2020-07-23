Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Whittier man dies after entering residence during termite fumigation

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies enter a tented home in Whittier, where a man was found dead Tuesday.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tomás Mier
July 23, 2020
12:17 PM
A Whittier man was found dead Tuesday after entering his own home while it was being fumigated for termites, authorities said.

A fumigation company discovered the body inside a tented home in the 11500 block of See Drive, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

“The owner of the home went back to his residence and entered for unknown reasons,” Lt. Marc Verlich said. “He was overcome by the poisonous gases.”

The chemical used in the home was the gas fumigant Vikane, authorities said.

About 10 sheriff’s deputies in hazardous materials suits responded to the scene after the L.A. County Fire Department was initially dispatched at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The dead man, who authorities said was in his 40s, was not identified. There was no evidence of foul play in the death, fire Capt. Jason Centeno said.

Tomás Mier

Tomás Mier is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times who is contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. His work has been featured in People Magazine, Teen Vogue and other outlets. He is also the former editor in chief of USC’s student newspaper Daily Trojan. Originally from the Bay Area, he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and Latinx studies from the University of Southern California.

